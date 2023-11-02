Next election will be 'like no other' as ministers address Varadkar's leadership

In an apparent dig at Sinn Féin, Minister Harris said that his party is aiming to “keep populists out of Government”. The Irish Examiner reported earlier this week that a survey of 20 Fine Gael politicians found widespread support for the Taoiseach to remain as party leader.It also found that most members were backing Mr Harris, who is currently serving as Higher Education Minister, to take over the leadership from Mr Varadkar.

When asked about the report on the first day of the Government Trade Mission to Seoul, South Korea, Minister Harris said that Fine Gael was working to ensure that it stays in power following the next general election which is due to take place before March 2025.

He said: “I appreciate the kindness of colleagues but, obviously, it goes without saying that we all need to stay entirely focused and are entirely focused on the job at hand. “That job at hand has to involve delivering good Government for the people of this country (Ireland) for the duration of the term of this Government.

“Then fighting an election that I think is going to be like no other in terms of trying to ensure that we keep populists out of government and that we continue to have a common sense centrist government that focuses on solutions and not just defining the problems and challenges that any country faces.”

Asked if he had any comments on the reports about Mr Varadkar’s future leadership or if he would contest Minister Harris for the future leadership of Fine Gael, Minister Coveney joked, “not really”.“Sure look, there's no leadership contests in Fine Gael at the moment,” Minister Coveney said.“That’s what we want to deliver with a strong progressive government with Fine Gael central to that and part of it.Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp.

