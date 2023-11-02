Newton Emerson: Lesson from the North for Israel-Hamas? It’s not that republicans are pro-Palestine and loyalists pro-Israel

Lesson from the North for Israel-Hamas? It’s not that republicans are pro-Palestine and loyalists pro-IsraelNorthern Ireland’s credibility is further undermined by the perception of its population taking sides, republicans for Palestine and loyalists for Israel – a story that features occasionally in the international media. In reality the field is left to angry partisans because most people keep their counsel. They sense the complexity of the argument and how grotesque it can be to take sides.

As a person from Northern Ireland, your special insight into Israel and Palestine is how foolish most foreigners sound making confident pronouncements If Britain is acquiring a sectarian divide it is not on a scale that warrants the panic of the past week, when normally reasonable people discussed mass deportations and the inevitability of civil conflict. A lesson from Northern Ireland is to be careful drawing inferences from street politics, or from the loudest voices on the streets. That applies to riots, even more so to largely peaceful demonstrations.

Some knowledge of Northern Ireland would provide context. The PSNI has transformed public order policing over the past decade by keeping its distance, even during riots, while collecting evidence for subsequent arrests. This denies confrontation to troublemakers and increases the prospect of prosecutions, both of which have a demonstrably deterrent effect.

This scenario and its cast of characters is familiar to Northern Ireland – it comes painfully close to a definition of the peace process. Perhaps both parts of the UK have a lesson to teach each other about the importance of supporting moderate voices and sidelining extremists. They could at least learn to recognise common dangers from recent history.

