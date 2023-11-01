Newry swamped by floods a second time as country braces for Storm Ciarán

Thousands of sandbags which had been stacked along some business shopfronts appeared to make little difference as the canal breached walls and rushed down towards Newry’s Sugar Island, which was also badly affected yesterday.Met Éireann issued a status yellow warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Waterford and warned that “further rainfall associated with Storm Ciarán, combined with saturated ground conditions and high river levels, may lead to flooding”.
People canoe down a flooded Bank Parade in Newry Town, Co Down. Flooding was reported in parts of Northern Ireland, with police cautioning people against travelling due to an amber rain warning. Photo: PA
The storm has already caused flooding in Northern Ireland, where a yellow rain warning from the Met Office is in place until 9am on Wednesday. Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Suri said a cold front would bring bursts of heavy rain and coastal gusts of 60 to 70mph along the south coast on Wednesday.
“As well as strong winds, this deep low pressure system will bring heavy rain to many parts of the UK.
