Newry flooding recedes but authorities remain on alert

A significant part of the city centre was left under water after the city's canal overtopped its banks.But the worst of the weather appears to have by-passed the south Down/north Louth area that suffered yesterday.

Concern remains about the impact of Storm Ciarán in the coming days and some 12,000 sandbags have been deployed across the country.The department of justice said the measure was to allow for remedial works to take place and to make sure the staff and public are kept safe.Roads and some train services have been disrupted in counties Down, Antrim and Armagh amid rising waters.

This morning, public transport authority Translink said the Bangor train line will remain closed until further notice.It received almost 800 calls to its flooding incident line and has distributed more than 12,000 sandbags to the areas worst affected.

A spokesperson said river and lake levels continue to be monitored as they rise and will be over the coming days.Further rain is expected with the arrival of Storm Ciarán this evening. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for the eastern half of Northern Ireland tomorrow.

