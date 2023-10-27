Newlyweds Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Apologise For Offensive Wedding Video That Mocks The Homeless

It seems Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have not set their married life off on the right foot after a scandalous wedding video, mocking the homeless people of L.A. was leaked on the internet.singer and his new wife wed in Italy last weekend and a spoof video made by their friend Justin Huchel has landed the couple in hot water for its exploitive use of the homeless.

The video included exerts from vagrants who were videoed congratulating the couple on their wedding day and was leaked to gossip websiteThe opening titles of the video read: “Greetings from Your Hollywood Friends Who Just Couldn’t Make It. Featuring Sid, Chuck, Robert, and More!”

In the video, one toothless man faces the camera and said: “Justin and Jessica, I haven’t seen you for a long time. I hope the wedding goes fine for you. My gift is in the mail.”The video included a exert from this homeless man who wished the couple well“My friends are good people. This was clearly a lapse in judgment, which I’m sure no one who is reading this is exempt from. But, I don’t believe it was made to be insensitive. headtopics.com

“More so, I think it was made as a joke on me not having that many friends attending my own wedding (which IS kind of funny if you think about it). He added: “I think we can all agree that it was distasteful, even though that was not its intention.”

“I want to say that, on behalf of my friends, family, and associative knuckleheads, I am deeply sorry to anyone who was offended by the video. Again, it was something that I was not made aware of. But, I do understand the reaction and, by association, I am holding myself accountable.”Hutchel’s lawyer Michael J Saltz issued a statement yesterday following the release of the offensive wedding flick. headtopics.com

Jessica and Justin are in a right mess now, aren’t they? We’re not sure how this video would ever be perceived to be funny but at least he’s apologised. We’re betting the speeches were so boring that the best man was desperate to rise a laugh out of the crowd.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Michelle Williams’ impression of Justin Timberlake is her best performanceMichelle Williams deserves an Oscar for her impression of Justin Timberlake for Britney Spears' new memoir. Read more ⮕

Actress Michelle Williams’s impersonation of a cringey Justin Timberlake has gone viralAs you may have heard, Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman in Me' was published this week.It's fair to say that the pop star's ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake doe... Read more ⮕

Is This The Real Reason That Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Haven’t Married Yet?The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Jennifer Aniston Puts Babies on Hold For Justin TherouxThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

One Famous Guest Has Spilled the Beans on Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s WeddingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Justin Bieber replies to fan saying ‘I absolutely love Selena’Of course, he is now married to Hailey Baldwin - however, he has said that he will always have a place in his heart for Selena. Read more ⮕