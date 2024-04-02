Newly-approved drug offers hope for menopausal women experiencing hot flushes

A newly-approved drug will be a “game changer” for menopausal women experiencing hot flushes, an Irish expert has said. Veoza, which is set to be fully available in Ireland in April, is a non-hormonal medication designed to stop hot flushes and night sweats. Campaigners say the daily tablet offers women an alternative to hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for the dreaded menopause symptoms.

Loretta Dignam, the founder of Menopause Hub clinics across Ireland, said its approval is a “hugely positive development”. She said: “A UK study concluded that women experience a weekly total of 17 hot flushes and 11 night sweats – and this symptom alone can impact severely on sleep, mood, concentration, work and personal live

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland v France: Daunting task ahead for Ireland’s women as team rebuilding continuesIreland have been beaten by Les Bleus six times in succession, and coach Scott Bemand will go for a functional, kicking-based game to keep Ireland in the running

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Euro 2025 fixture dates: Ireland to face England at the Aviva in AprilGame against Sweden in May also for the Aviva, with France set for Tallaght in July

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

FAI to announce new Ireland manager in early AprilFAI director of football Marc Canham says FAI are bound by ‘existing contractual obligations’

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

The Offload: Bayonne’s Tuilagi move could help secure McCloskey’s Ulster futureIreland under-20 side avoid winner’s curse; Haley playing his way back into Ireland frame

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ireland v Scotland: Live updates as Ireland look to claim Six Nations titleFollow along as Andy Farrell’s side take on Scotland at the Aviva Stadium knowing victory would secure back-to-back championships

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Munster centre called into France squad for final Six Nations clash with EnglandIreland qualified Antoine Frisch rewarded for consistency with the province after Ireland chance failed to materialise

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »