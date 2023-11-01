Newcastle thrash dire Manchester United to turn up heat on Erik Ten Hag

Seven changes – for United – and eight – for Newcastle – made a total count of 15 as Ten Hag and Howe each asked a swathe of second-stringers to come in and do the business. For Ten Hag this was more of a gamble because of his side’s travails.

Newcastle had to overcome the early loss of Matt Targett, who lined up to the left of Antony Gordon in attack and was replaced by Miguel Almirón. They did so: thudding the ball about between them, mixing up short and long range passing, as Gordon looked to peel off Victor Lindelöf when, say, Tino Livramento punted a high ball in from the back.

Each time the home team went forward an errant touch from Mason Mount or Alejandro Garnacho stymied them. And, from such play, they were sucker punched. Garnacho – again – lost the ball on his left wing. Livramento collected and ghosted past Mejbri and Mount and turned the ball across to Almirón: a sluggish Diogo Dalot could do nothing and the substitute found the inside of Onana’s left side-netting.

So, at the break, Ten Hag’s men were as disjointed as they ended Sunday here, each strike a calamity of defending. They walked off to the echoes of Newcastle supporters’ “Olés” that marked their side tapping the ball about, and the serial boos from their own contingent.

A razor-sharp move that featured Antony and Wan-Bissaka and ended with the latter’s ball in was the best yet from United. Could they, then, apply any pressure? The answer, for a while, was a resounding yes.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: 5 talking points as Man Utd thrashed by Newcastle and Ten Hag hears sack chantsMANCHESTER UNITED 0-3 NEWCASTLE: Pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag as much-changed Magpies side thrash awful United to knock them out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: What time and TV channel is Man United vs Newcastle in the EFL Cup tonight.A replay of last year's fEFL Cup final.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ten Hag told he’s lost the Man Utd dressing room and job is “too big for him”Erik ten Hag's miserable start to the season continued as he watched his Manchester United side lose 3-0 at home to rivals Manchester City with the pressure mounting

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Roy Keane wrong to suggest captaincy change at Manchester United says ex-star.The ex-Manchester United captain made the comments following The Red Devils defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Inquest reveals Bobby Charlton died after accidental fallThe Manchester United and England great passed away aged 86 in Macclesfield General Hospital last month.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Maguire's stance on Fernandes as Man Utd captain after brutal Keane verdictFormer Manchester United captain Roy Keane has been critical of Erik ten Hag's decision to hand the armband to Bruno Fernandes after taking the role away from Harry Maguire

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕