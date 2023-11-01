Newcastle thrash dire Manchester United to turn up heat on Erik Ten Hag

Seven changes – for United – and eight – for Newcastle – made a total count of 15 as Ten Hag and Howe each asked a swathe of second-stringers to come in and do the business. For Ten Hag this was more of a gamble because of his side’s travails.
Newcastle had to overcome the early loss of Matt Targett, who lined up to the left of Antony Gordon in attack and was replaced by Miguel Almirón. They did so: thudding the ball about between them, mixing up short and long range passing, as Gordon looked to peel off Victor Lindelöf when, say, Tino Livramento punted a high ball in from the back.
Each time the home team went forward an errant touch from Mason Mount or Alejandro Garnacho stymied them. And, from such play, they were sucker punched. Garnacho – again – lost the ball on his left wing. Livramento collected and ghosted past Mejbri and Mount and turned the ball across to Almirón: a sluggish Diogo Dalot could do nothing and the substitute found the inside of Onana’s left side-netting.
So, at the break, Ten Hag’s men were as disjointed as they ended Sunday here, each strike a calamity of defending. They walked off to the echoes of Newcastle supporters’ “Olés” that marked their side tapping the ball about, and the serial boos from their own contingent.
A razor-sharp move that featured Antony and Wan-Bissaka and ended with the latter’s ball in was the best yet from United. Could they, then, apply any pressure? The answer, for a while, was a resounding yes.
