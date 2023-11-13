Newborns in Gaza Hospital Face Grave Danger Amidst Israeli Siege

The newborns at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza are in grave danger as the hospital lacks basic necessities such as electricity, water, food, medicine, and equipment. The hospital is also besieged by Israeli tanks battling Hamas fighters. The head of the paediatric department, Dr Mohamed Tabasha, expressed his concern over the decreasing number of babies under his care.

