New Zealand captain Sam Cane feeling ‘so much hurt’ after World Cup final defeat

New Zealand captain Sam Cane walks past the Webb Ellis Cup with his runners-up medal after the defeat to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup Final. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesCane’s yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Jesse Kriel in the 28th minute of a dramatic clash at the Stade de France was upgraded to red by the bunker review system.

“We really gave ourselves a good shot of winning that game. I think it speaks volumes of the group as a whole.” “At the time, I wasn’t even aware . It sort of caught me off guard because of the fact he stepped back,” Cane said.

“I’m not here to discuss whether it was right or wrong. It can’t be changed. It’s something unfortunately I am going to have to live with forever.” “We’ve all seen the way Sam has contributed to the game, to our team behind the scenes, and it’s fantastic,” Foster said. headtopics.com

“You’ve got two different situations with different variables and one is a red card, one is a yellow card. That’s the game.” “Where I come from, I couldn’t dream I could be here today. We come from different walks of life. I had my own goals and ambitions.

