New York Giants could face quarterback decision despite Daniel Jones contract

Jones has been sidelined with a neck injury he sustained in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old has entered his fifth year with the Giants but had endured a difficult start to the 2023 NFL regular season prior to sustaining the injury.

During the time that Jones has been injured, Tyrod Taylor has stepped in to fill the void left by his teammate's absence. However, on Sunday, Taylor sustained a rib injury in Week 8 against the New York Jets leaving the Giants with third-choice rookie QB Tommy DeVito on the field.According to ESPN , Jones is not expected to return from his neck injury until Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys on November 12.

Heading into the Week 8 game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, the Giants stood at 2-5 for the season and were in danger of falling out of playoff contention. Prior to sustaining the injury, Jones had completed just two touchdown passes in his five games and had six interceptions. headtopics.com

The Giants may now have a big decision to make in the coming months regarding Jones’ future. That will depend on how the season finishes for the Giants, and where the franchise will stand in the 2024 NFL Draft order.

Jones was handed a four-year $160 million (£132 million) contract by the Giants during the off-season. That decision by the Giants front office came within weeks of star running back Saquon Barkley being handed the franchise tag. headtopics.com

The 2024 NFL Draft is expected to have a number of quarterbacks who are likely to be selected in the first round. Such QBs include Caleb Williams at USC, Bo Nix at Oregon, Drake Maye at North Carolina and Quinn Ewers at Texas.By the end of the 2023 season, the Giants will still have three years left on the contract signed by Jones in the summer. It remains to be seen what plans the front office will have for the 2024 draft, as a lot will depend on how the team finishes this season.

