Detectives have identified a German man, who is currently imprisoned, who lived in the Algarve between the years of 1995 and 2007.

He is white and in 2007 is believed to have had short blond or fair hair. He was about 6ft in height with a slim build. He is 43-years-old, but in 2007 may have looked between 25 to early 30s.Madeleine McCann disappeared 13 years ago while on a family holiday in Praia da Luz. Her case has since garnered international attention with several public appeals being made by the Metropolitan Police over the years.

It is believed that the suspect may have been living in one of the vehicles around this time. The other vehicle was registered under the suspect’s name but was re-registered to a person in Germany the day after Madeleine went missing. headtopics.com

“It’s more than 13 years since Madeleine went missing and none of us can imagine what it must be like for her family, not knowing what happened or where she is,” he said. Gerry and Kate McCann said that they “welcome” the new appeal to find their daughter, who would be 17 years old now.

Read more:

Herdotie »