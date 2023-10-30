New statistics show just how much more men earn than women in Ireland

The European Commision has released new statistics which shows that Irish men earn on average 13.9% more than women. Interestingly it’s lower than the European average which currently sits at 16.7%.

Some other countries, like Romania, have been moving in the right direction with gaps of just 4.5%, while our neighbours in the UK have a more worrying trend with men earning 20.9% more than women. Another EU country which favours men on the pay scale is Estonia which sees men earning 28.1% more than women., Ruth Deasy of the EU office in Dublin says, “In spite of poor childcare systems, there’s still quite a positive picture in Ireland (compared with the EU average).

