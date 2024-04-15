New Security Screening Technology Delayed at Dublin Airport

New security screening technology will not be fully rolled-out at Dublin Airport until the end of next year.

It had originally been hoped installation in Terminal 2 would be completed by the end of March with Terminal 1 following soon after.A C3 machine in Dublin Airport, 9-5-23. Image: DAAat the airport since 2022, which would mean passengers could bring whatever liquids they require without restriction on bottle size, as long as they are stored within cabin baggage.Cork is also being upgraded to install the new scanners.

"Terminal 1 will pause for the summer - June, July and August - there'll be no installations happening then.Passengers in Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport. Picture by: Sheila Naughton/Newstalk"We're going to have a lot of days between 100,000 and 120,000 passengers in those months," he said.Mr McQueen said the current timeframe should see liquid restrictions fully lifted by next October.

