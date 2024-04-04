New Report Calls for Data on Policing Ethnic Minority Communities in Ireland

An Garda Síochána should be mandated to produce data relating to how it polices ethnic minority communities in Ireland , a new report recommends. The report argues that the absence of statistics allows the force to claim that there is no racial profiling in its activities.

Outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted that racial profiling may be happening in Ireland.

Ireland Report Ethnic Minority Communities Policing Racial Profiling Statistics An Garda Síochána Leo Varadkar

