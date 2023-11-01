New offences and tougher sentences for domestic violence come into force

New offences and tougher sentences for domestic violence and attacks on Gardaí come into force today. Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said the new laws, contained in the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2023, are aimed at “building stronger, safer communities”.

The act contains a range of new offences related to domestic and gender-based violence, organised crime and attacks on emergency services.The maximum sentence for assault causing harm - a common offence in domestic abuse cases as well as in other assaults - is doubling from five years to 10 years.

Meanwhile, the existing harassment offence is being widened to include any conduct that “seriously interferes with a person’s peace and privacy, or causes alarm, distress or harm”. A new standalone offence of stalking, with a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, has also been created and is now in effect.

Another new offence of non-fatal strangulation or non-fatal suffocation will carry a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Meanwhile, a new offence of non-fatal strangulation or non-fatal suffocation causing serious harm has also been created and will carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The act also sees the maximum sentence for assaulting or threatening to assault a Garda or other on-duty emergency worker increasing from seven to 12 years. Meanwhile, the maximum sentence for conspiracy to murder, usually seen in gang-related prosecutions, is increasing from the current penalty of 10 years to life imprisonment.'What about love?' - Ciara Kelly dismisses criticism of marriage being 'a cage for women'

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Gardai urge people to avoid sharing picture of M50 crash with garda carOn Saturday a delivery driver reportedly lost a leg after he was struck by a garda car

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: 3 PSNI officers injured after car rammed in cross border chase involving gardaiIt came as the PSNI were alerted that a man made off from An Garda Siochana

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Garda numbers assigned to roads policing fall furtherGardaí say 56 people have been arrested over the last 24 hours on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: ‘My son came here at 18 with a dream - now I’m going to take him home at 23 without one of his legs’Family and friends of Brazilian Deliveroo rider João Ferreira describe horror of Garda incident and aftermath

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Eyewitness tells of moment delivery driver lost leg in M50 garda car collisionThe incident happened on Saturday afternoon after gardai responded to a report that a motorbike had been stolen from a delivery driver in Sandyford

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Family of delivery driver who lost leg after being hit by Garda car speak outPals of Brazilian Joao Henrique Ferreira held a protest in central Dublin following yesterday following Saturday’s accident on the M50, south of the city

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕