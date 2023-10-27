New national AI skills programme launched by Microsoft

One of the courses on offer is a free six-week 'Introduction to AI' programme that will be delivered through live virtual sessions.

It is available to anyone over 18 and is designed to help equip those with little or no understanding of AI with the foundational knowledge, skills and competencies they need to engage more confidently with the current and emerging applications of AI.

A second initiative announced today is 'Skills for Jobs' which has been designed to help graduates and those currently in the workplace to advance their digital and AI skills so they can participate fully in an AI-enabled economy.The final part of the AI initiative involves the expansion of Microsoft's Dream Space digital skills offering for primary and post-primary students, which will now include sessions on the fundamentals of AI.

"By rolling out our new AI learning programmes, we are empowering people of all ages, backgrounds and experiences to gain the analytical, creative thinking and technical skills that are necessary to participate fully in an AI-enabled economy," said James O’Connor, Microsoft Ireland Site Leader and Vice-President Microsoft Global Operations Service.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary welcomed the announcement. "This Government recognises how critical it is for Government, industry and the education sector to work closely together to rapidly expand access to digital and AI skills," Mr Calleary said.

