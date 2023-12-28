New Measures to Tackle Academic Misconduct: Students Using AI May Face Punishment

Students may be punished if caught using artificial intelligence under new measures to tackle academic misconduct. Parents to be polled next year on multi-denominational education in effort to ‘accelerate’ school choice. Separately, if an individual is found to have facilitated cheating by an enrolled learner and they are on a professional register, processes to notify their relevant body should be enacted.

A white paper on academic integrity has been circulated to all higher education providers and is scheduled to be published in 2024. Until recently, contract cheating – such as essays and assignments written to order – were regarded as the biggest risk to academic integrity. However, the emergence of AI tools such as ChatGPT, which can create human-like essays within seconds, are regarded by academics as a much greater threat because they are typically free and easy to access





