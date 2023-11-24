New Late Late host Patrick Kielty to host his first Toy Show

New Late Late host Patrick Kielty will pull on his Christmas pullover on Friday for his very first Toy Show. The pressure is on as the television spectacular is the biggest ratings hit of the year, with a viewership audience of over 1.5 million last year. For one night only, the Late Late becomes a show that’s all about the kids - showcasing all the best toys ahead of Santa’s visit. Kielty takes over from Ryan Tubridy, who is best-known for his love of the special he hosted for 14 years.
He told last week how hosting it was a “dream come true” as he grew up watching it as a child. Now Kielty’s two boys - Milo, seven and five-year-old James - will get to see their dad as presenter. Tomorrow’s Toy Show will be the 48th edition of an idea that started as at the end of the Late Late back in 1975. Here, to mark Kielty’s debut, we take a look back at some of the best Toy Show moments
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »
You can now apply for tickets to the Late, Late Toy ShowIf you long to be an audience member on this year's Toy Show, then now is the time to act as applications for tickets opened on Friday.
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »