New Homes for Sale in Bishop's Lough, Kilkenny

Three types of three-bedroom homes are now for sale in Bishop's Lough, Kilkenny. Prices range from €335,000 to €480,000. The four-bedroom units start at €490,000. The houses feature a home office, living room, kitchen-dining area, utility room, and storage space.
The low-density scheme also includes utility rooms in the smallest houses.
Journey to recovery over NI lough could be a long oneCampaigners who have warned that Ireland's largest fresh water lake, Lough Neagh, is in danger due to pollution met members of the Northern Ireland Executive this morning to discuss the crisis.
No quick fix for Lough Neagh crisis, warns minister'Difficult interventions' will be required to address the environmental crisis at Northern Ireland's largest fresh water lake, a Stormont minister has warned.
State Street opens new office building in KilkennyFinancial services company State Street has today opened its new office building in Kilkenny.
