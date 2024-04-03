Head Topics

New Homes for Sale in Bishop's Lough, Kilkenny

Real Estate News

Three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes are now available for purchase in Bishop's Lough, Kilkenny. Prices start at €335,000. The houses offer a combination of city and country living, with various amenities and spacious interiors. The low-density scheme includes utility rooms in all houses.

Three types of three-bedroom homes are now for sale in Bishop's Lough, Kilkenny. Prices range from €335,000 to €480,000. The four-bedroom units start at €490,000. The houses feature a home office, living room, kitchen-dining area, utility room, and storage space.

The low-density scheme also includes utility rooms in the smallest houses.

