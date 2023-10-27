New guidance on advertising for influencers

The advice comes as consumer agencies across the EU, including the CCPC, begin a coordinated sweep of influencer accounts to assess their compliance with advertising and marketing rules.

It will support influencers to comply with their obligations under the law so that consumers know when they are being advertised to. A number of different hashtags are currently used by influencers, including #IWorkWith and #OwnBrand, to indicate advertising.But CCPC and ASAI say that for the avoidance of confusion, all commercial content should now be labelled #Ad or #Fógra for Irish-language posts.

We need your consent to load this rte-player contentWe use rte-player to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content.Manage Preferences headtopics.com

"CCPC research found that many consumers felt misled after purchasing an item on the advice of an influencer, and that levels of trust in influencers generally are very low. Clear labelling benefits everyone."

"The guidance takes account of developments in influencer marketing and provides clear and straightforward guidance for influencers and brands they work with, on how to correctly and clearly label and disclose advertising content on their social media channels, to ensure that consumers are not misled," she said. headtopics.com

These findings echoed similar results to that of the CCPC’s research last year which reinforced the need for this joint guidance, the organisations say.

Read more:

RTEbusiness »

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

WATCH: Irish Girl Group ‘Featuring X’ Release Brand New Track ‘Wild Love’The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Irish people who worked in New Zealand could be owed tax refundsThe average refund is €300. Read more ⮕

On Our Radar: New Irish Company Kovet For Its Quirky Illustrated iPhone CasesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕