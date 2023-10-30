New fund launched to support job seekers faces barriers

Working with Community Foundation Ireland (CFI), the 'Donor-Advised Fund' (DAF) will benefit six organisations working directly with job seekers.

The six partner organisations are the Irish Red Cross, An Cosán, Fastrack into IT, Jobcare, the Open Doors Initiative and One Family. The research found these job seekers need support overcoming practical challenges such as a lack of computer skills, not having a good professional or support network and not knowing where to find job opportunities.

"As home to our International HQ for the past decade, Ireland has played a key role in enabling us to pursue that mission," Mr Cororan said. "Lone parents and people with disabilities have been among the hardest hit with the recent cost of living crisis," Ms Charlton said. headtopics.com

Latifa, a qualified lawyer who came to Ireland from Afghanistan in 2021 and lives in Dublin with her nine-year-old son, is among those benefiting from an Irish Red Cross programme focussed on supporting the needs of Afghan refugees in the greater Dublin area.