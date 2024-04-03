Applications have opened for a new cybersecurity scholarship at Munster Technological University (MTU). Successful applicants will be invited to join a 10-month programme where they will receive a tax-free scholarship of €38,000. When finished they will graduate with a postgraduate qualification in cybersecurity innovation from MTU.
The course is designed to provide participants with the necessary skills to evaluate, select and validate ideas for new cybersecurity products and services which will contribute to the creation of new start-ups and innovations. Up to 15 people are expected to graduate each year from the programme and participants do not need to have a cybersecurity or IT background to apply. The €7m investment in the Cyber Innovate programme at MTU is part of a wider €30m in funding from Enterprise Ireland in cluster development
