New Central Bank campaign to help consumers avoid scams

The scams take different forms including fake loan providers, 'clones' of well-known personal finance service providers like banks and fake investments businesses. The Central Bank has created the 'SAFE' test, which gives consumers four practical steps to take when considering buying a financial product or dealing with a firm through a website, social media, an unsolicited phone call, email, text or pop up message.1. Stop. Think and ask yourself challenging questions about what you are being offered.3. Fact-check. Seek advice to ensure that the product or service is legitimate.

"The proliferation of activity by fraudsters in the online world, and the move into social media in particular, means that every generation and demographic is at risk," she said. "Advances in technology have created great opportunities for consumers, but have also given fraudsters increased access to innocent victims," she added.

Last week, the Central Bank warned consumers to beware of any reputed firm that looks for an upfront fee from you. It said advance fee fraud is an especially insidious scam as it targets people looking for high cost credit, which is often used by people managing budgeting or other financial challenges."Never act on the spot - especially if a provider puts you under pressure for a 'deal' - this is always an indicator you are not dealing with a legitimate service provider," she added.

