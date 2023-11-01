New car registrations fall 17% in October

New car registrations in October dropped 16.8 per cent to 2,178 compared to the same month last year, according to new figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI). Registrations in the year to date are still trending higher, however, with 120,495 new cars registered in the first 10 months of 2023, up 15.6 per cent on the first 10 months of 2022.

Light Commercial vehicles (LCV) registrations edged up 0.1 per cent year-on-year in October and are running 28.6 per cent higher for the year to date. Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) registrations were down almost 29 per cent last month compared to October 2022, while they were up 22 per cent in the year to date.

The number of imported used cars rose about 23.7 per cent last month compared to October 2022, while year-to-date imports are up 4.2 per cent, arriving at a total of 42,463 for the first 10 months of this year.Sherry Fitz doing business, falling energy bills, and being wary of online influencers‘Anyone who says money isn’t important to them is telling a porky pie!’

Some 607 new electric vehicles were registered in October compared to 737 in October 2022, a decrease of 17.6 per cent. To date this year, a total of 22,280 new electric cars have been registered, however, up 46 per cent on January-October 2022.

In October, the new car market share grew, with petrol retaining the largest share at 30.28 per cent and diesel accounting for 22.15 per cent. The shares for hybrid cars, electric cars and plug-in electric hybrids were 18.57 per cent, 18.49 per cent and 8.26 per cent respectively.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTEBUSINESS: Manufacturing conditions continue to weaken in OctoberBusiness conditions in the manufacturing sector continued to weaken in October, new figures show.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: October 31: Today’s top stories in 60 secondsFrom flooding in homes across Ireland to recommendations for the State pension qualification age to be increased, here's the October 31 news

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: October 27: Today’s top stories in 60 secondsFrom a Manhunt for a mass shooter in the US to Trump being accused of witness threats, here is the October 27 news bulletin.

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

TODAYFM: More Than 10,500 Patients On Trolleys In OctoberThe Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there's 'once again' an 'unacceptable amount of patients on trolleys'.

Source: TodayFM | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Irish companies on Dublin’s Euronext fall 7 per cent in OctoberWhile stocks were up on Tuesday, they closed out the month lower

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Shamrock Rovers boss blasts Cork City for 'total lack of respect'There was no guard of honour for the newly-crowned Premier Division title winners at Turner's Cross and Stephen Bradley was not pleased

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕