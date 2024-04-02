New campaign targets finance and tech sectors for unionisation

A new campaign to unionise workers in the State is targeting two of the most profitable sectors in the economy – finance and tech. The Respect to Work campaign is calling on the Government to ensure that workers have a legal right to organise a trade union in their workplace. While any worker has a constitutional right to join a union, there is no legislation forcing employers to recognise trade unions.

The problem is most acute in the technology sector, according to Communications Workers Union (CWU) official Fionnuala Ní Bhrógáin. The CWU represents workers in the postal, telecoms and tech sectors.Grafton Street’s story: How a downbeat country lane became an upmarket home for A-listers, hotels, Turkish baths and shopsPathway to top of Croagh Patrick almost complete after more than three years of work She said none of the major multinational tech companies operating in Ireland including Meta, X (Twitter), LinkedIn or Google, allow for union organisatio

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimesBiz / 🏆 6. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Going 'Damp': Why The Damp Lifestyle Is Taking OverSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

A List Of Our Favourite Films Directed By WomenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Hollywood star Theo James started using Irish phrases because of his Irish wifeThe British actor, who is starring in the new Netflix adaptation of The Gentlemen, says he's borrowed some of his wife's Irish sayings, but he admits he doesn't always use them right

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

I Can't Believe It, But I Miss My PeriodSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Irish Academy Award Winners: Celebrating Irish Talent in HollywoodWe’ve rounded up all the amazing Irish actors, directors, make-up artists, production designers and screenwriters who have won an Academy Award for their incredible talent over the years.

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Hail Irish horticulture: Five ways to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in the gardenSupport Irish horticulture, grow an Irish plant or book into a festival

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »