New Books to Add to Your Bookshelf in 2024

It’s officially 2024…although we still think it’s 2019!So here is what you need to be adding to your bookshelf in 2024.This time the iconic literary character is in her 60s and she must help her daugher, Nicola, who has shown up on Paula’s Dublin doorstep wanting to leave her husband and three daughters.Reality Check – Vicki NotaroLovers of reality television will absolutely devour this book from the former editor of STELLAR Magazine.

It follows Portia Daniels, the daughter of one of America’s biggest reality stars and an iconic director, as she traverses life after her partner makes a shocking announcement. However, it’s not just Portia whose life is in tatters her two younger sisters Vinnie and Ariel have plenty on their plates.This is the long-awaited sequel to Brooklyn. This time we meet Eilis and Tony who are living in a neighbourhood in Long Island. Eilis still longs for home as she has not returned to Ireland in years. However, when a man arrives on her doorstep telling her that Tony has gotten his wife pregnant Eilis’ life is turned upside dow





Trending Kitchen Design Ideas for 2024Discover the latest trends in kitchen design for 2024, including integrated under-cabinet and toe-kick lighting, sconces, countertop lamps, and dark colors like navy blue, black, maroon, dark green, and tobacco brown. Dark marble slabs with dramatic veins are also on the rise for countertops, flooring, and splashbacks.

Exciting Movies to Look Forward to in 2024While the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes earlier this year may have delayed many big movie productions, there are plenty of films to look forward to in 2024 including a screenwriter's mysterious relationship, Amy Winehouse's rise to fame, and the evolution of a motorcycle club.

Significant Changes to Social Welfare and State Pension Rates Coming in 2024Some significant increases in social welfare rates, as well as sweeping changes to the state pension and tax rates, are set to take effect on January 1. The measures, which were announced in October’s Budget, include a number of one-off bonuses, but there are more on the way in the new year. Here’s a full list of what you can expect as we head into 2024.

Looking Back at Incredible Books of the YearA post shared by f a b 💃🏽 (canreadwillread)We’re taking a look back at all of the incredible books we’ve enjoyed during the year, from sprawling epics to relatable page flickers and heartwarming dramas.A post shared by a (marmaladetoasts) “The year is 1995, and email is new. Selin, the daughter of Turkish immigrants, arrives for her freshman year at Harvard…A portrait of the artist as a young woman. A novel about not just discovering but inventing oneself.” A feast of a book, Elif Batuman’s The Idiot is heartwarming, honest, and extremely relatable; we devoured it.“Eleven-year-old Gopi has been playing squash since she was old enough to hold a racket

40 Best Books To Give and Receive This ChristmasOnline

Actress-turned-wellness influencer Aoibhín Garrihy talks about her career and Christmas plansAoibhín Garrihy, known for her brand BEO, discusses her acting background, spending Christmas with family, and her plans for BEO in 2024.

