Netflix to Remove Popular Shows and Movies from its Service

Every month, Netflix removes a bunch of movies and TV shows that have been on the site - and that you have had sitting in your My List for months - from its service without warning. Content will leave the service regularly throughout the month as video streaming deals expire, with new titles added to the platform in their place. Departing the streamer in April are bingeable boxsets such as all six seasons of the US comedy Community, along with every episode of the Channel 4 series The IT Crowd.

READ MORE: 10 Airbnb stays in Ireland inspired by Lindsay Lohan's Netflix rom-com Irish Wish Netflix subscribers also have just a handful of days left to stream high-profile blockbusters such as The Suicide Squad and Spider-Man: No Way Home, while favourites such as the football hooligan drama Green Street and the iconic Al Pacino gangster flick Scarface are also leaving the streaming site over the coming week

