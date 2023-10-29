Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a magical and binge-worthy Halloween treat

The sitcom followed the adventures of 16-year-old Sabrina Spellman, who discovers on her birthday that she is actually half-witch, half-mortal. She lived in Greendale with her aunts Hilda and Zelda as well as their talking cat, Salem (who was actually a warlock imprisoned in a cat’s body for 500 years).

Basically, Sabrina’s cheesy-but-lovable adventures were an after school must-watch for many people across the globe.is a “reimagining” of the iconic sitcom – and, in case the title wasn’t enough of a clue, it’s not a comedy this time around.

Instead, the series is more for fans of the horror genre – a spell-binding show that doesn’t skimp out on the spooks (although there are scattered spells of dark humour throughout).is based on the Archie comics series of the same name, kicking off right before Sabrina’s 16th birthday – or, as referred to in the series, her “dark baptism”. headtopics.com

Since she’s half witch and half mortal, she has to make a decision between the two worlds – either she signs the Book of Night and gets granted unimaginable powers (but, uh, also pretty much signing over her entire life) and gives up her mortal friends/boyfriend; or she turns her back on The Church of the Night.

want her to do – particularly the sinister Father Blackwood or her demon-possessed favourite teacher, Ms. Wardell. Most of the series follows Sabrina’s efforts to keep one foot in both worlds, determined to not sacrifice either side – and the misadventures that this determination creates. headtopics.com

Each one of the episodes manages to achieve the perfect balance of feeling a stand alone mini-movie and hitting that sense of a must-keep-watching cliffhanger – which is both a strength and aI’d particularly recommend making sure you have enough time to watch episodes 4 and 5 back-to-back, though.

