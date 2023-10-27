Netflix releases trailer for The Princess Switch 2 starring Vanessa Hudgens

, will be landing on our screens (thanks to the Netflix Gods) in a matter of days but we don’t have to wait too long to see what adventures are in store as the trailer for the second movie has just dropped… check it out below:

The original film followed the story of Stacy, a woman who travels to ‘Belgravia’ only to discover that she looks the exact same as Princess Margaret Delacour. It’s the stuff of dreams really.star Vanessa Hudgens playing lookalikes Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy. But just when you thought it couldn’t get ANY better, she’s taking on the role of another character in the movie, Margaret’s cousin Fiona, an apparent party girl who is committed to foiling a few doppelgänger plans.

The film also stars Sam Palladio as Prince Edward, Nick Sagar as Kevin Richards and Lachlan Nieboer as Antonio Rossi.

