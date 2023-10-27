Netflix quietly adds 14 huge movies to its library

- which, when they arrived in cinemas, made over $1.35 billion worldwide. We, as a society, have a lot to answer for.Vin Diesel attempts to start another action franchise, this time a violent comic book adaptation about a man with super healing blood. It is astonishingly dumb, but not without moments of fun.Emily Blunt and Chris Evans headline this darkly comic drama that takes a different angle of approach to the opioid epidemic that rocked America in recent years.
Not to be confused with Scream (the first one), this is Scream (the fifth one). It is still a good one, though.When a young woman with supernatural powers arrives at a former convent filled with paranormal activities, things quickly spiral out of control in this Netflix original horror.An interesting drama about a group of young people who are all convinced they're actually animals, all placed in a special home to"cure" them.
Prince Harry makes a dig at Royal Family in new Netflix seriesPrince Harry has made a dig at the Royal Family as his and Meghan Markle's explosive documentary hits Netflix. Read more ⮕
Netflix releases trailer for The Princess Switch 2 starring Vanessa HudgensThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕