Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+: 10 of the best new shows to watch in November

Time review: lives of drug addict teen, in-over-her-head mother and a child killer make for riveting prison drama Ireland’s Fittest Family: Sonia O’Sullivan struggles to get a word in as shouty Davy Fitzgerald dominatesStorm Ciarán: Authorities warn of more disruption after heavy flooding hits country’s east coast‘There was such relief’: Five rescued after building collapses in Co Mayo‘My son came here at 18 with a dream - now I’m going to take him home at 23 without one of his legs’Leo Varadkar leads new kind of Irish trade mission to South...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.