Netflix' New Rugby Series Highlights Physicality Over Cerebral Elements

In Netflix' new series on the 2023 Six Nations, the physicality of rugby is highlighted while the cerebral elements are overlooked. The documentary features bone-crunching slow-mo footage and interviews with players and coaches emphasizing the violence of the game. However, the series fails to live up to the success of Drive to Survive in the world of sports documentaries.





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Don’t try to cut down Leinster’s tall poppy, hail the home-grown excellenceMatt Williams discusses Leinster's success in European club rugby and their home-grown talent.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Maintaining Competitive Provincial and National Teams in Irish RugbyMaintaining competitive provincial and national teams is a balancing act for the IRFU but it has served Irish rugby well. Maybe Rassie Erasmus and South African rugby have it sussed. Unlike the vast majority of their international rivals – be they New Zealand, France, England, Ireland or even Wales, to a degree – they permit their players to play abroad, so allowing Japanese, Top 14, Premiership and Irish provinces to pick up much of the financial slack while players accumulate game time in a variety of competitions.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Rugby Union: The Myth of the Amateur EraThe article discusses the misconception that rugby union was better in the amateur era and argues that the modern game is of higher quality. The author challenges nostalgists to watch matches from the amateur era and highlights the lack of skill and focus on contact in those games.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Controversial Rugby Safety Poster Sparks Outcry and Rule ChangesThe tackler in a rugby safety poster was portrayed in a dangerous position, leading to outcry and changes in the rules. The RFU had to remove the poster and revise the wording of the rules.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish Rugby Player Dave Kearney Moves to AmericaIreland fullback Dave Kearney and his wife Becca Mehigan have left Ireland to start a new life in America. Kearney announced his departure from Leinster rugby team and his signing with the Chicago Hounds in Major League Rugby. They shared their excitement on social media and received well wishes from friends and family.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Peter O'Mahony named captain of Irish rugby team for Six NationsPeter O'Mahony has been named captain of the Irish rugby team for the upcoming Six Nations tournament. This will be his 11th time captaining the team in his 13-year Test career.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »