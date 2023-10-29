Netflix have cancelled the Santa Clarita Diet after three seasons

The third season of the Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant-starring zombie comedy, which debuted on March 29, will be its last.“To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead.

“We’re grateful to Victor, Drew, and Timothy, along with fellow executive producers Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell and the terrific cast, including Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come.”executive producers Victor Fresco and Tracy Katsky also issued a statement, thanking the cast and the fans for all of their support.“Like our audience, we were all-in on Sheila and Joel.

“Netflix took at chance on this odd show and for that we will always be grateful. They were supportive, ever positive, and appreciative of our work. Until about noon today. Still, they were just one phone call away from being a perfect studio. Not bad. headtopics.com

“Everything ends. This was a thing. And so it ended. We’ll miss it but are proud of the work we did and will always appreciate the love and enthusiasm we felt from our audience. It if was up to them, Sheila and Joel would continue for another 10,000 years.”

Drew Barrymore said that Sheila Hammond is one of the favourite characters she’s ever played, adding: “She and Joel were an amazing couple, who had shared goals. And I am lucky to have worked along side Tim Olyphant. headtopics.com

“It was an honor to get to do something so delightful. Sheila lives forever in me. And I am grateful to Victor Fresco, who created a world so unique.”“I’m going to continue coming in and doing scenes. If they don’t want to film it, that’s up to them.

