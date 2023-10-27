Neil Patrick Harris, Marc Jacobs, Cher? Singer to Throw Star-Studded Baby Shower

It’s not long now before Fergie and her husband actor, Josh Duhamel welcome the birth of their baby boy but the singer is determined to celebrate it in style with a star-studded baby shower., confirmed guests at the bash include Kelly Osbourne, Neil Patrick Harris, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, designer Marc Jacobs, Julianne Hough and director Ryan Murphy. But many more famous faces like Zachary Quinto, Elton John and Cher“Yes, I will be getting her a push present.

“You got Christmas, you got birthdays, you got Valentine’s, you got Mother’s Day, you got every other thing in between… I don’t know who came up with this push present idea, but I think it’s probably a female.”Kate Middleton#BridgeTheGapHolly Willoughby considering a move abroad after ‘year from hell’

Read more:

Herdotie »

Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams to film more Disenchanted scenes in Enniskerry this weekPatrick Dempsey and Amy Adams are all set to return to the Wicklow village of Enniskerry to resume filming for Disenchanted. Read more ⮕

Heaton-Harris expresses disbelief over masked men sitting in Belfast court during murder trialNI secretary questioned at Westminister committee about incident during trial over Troubles era deaths Read more ⮕

Late Late's Patrick Kielty opens up on going head-to-head with Tommy TiernanThe new Late Late Show host said he isn’t bothered about being compared against his fellow comedian as he praises Tommy’s show as a cut above the rest Read more ⮕

St Patrick’s Athletic aiming to deny title to Shamrock Rovers in Dublin derbyHome win against Sligo Rovers earlier in week secures European competition next season Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is St. Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers?A potential title-deciding clash takes place this evening. Read more ⮕

– 31 Times Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris Owned the Billboard AwardsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕