Neil Patrick Harris and his family have won Halloween again with their outfits

Every year, we start to think that Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their kids couldn’t possibly make their Halloween costumes better.Trick or Freak… plus out takes.Meanwhile, Burtka fully jumped into this year’s infatuation with terrifying clowns, with his eerie entertainer getup.

Gideon was dressed up as a strong man, compete with a teeny twisty moustache (of course), while Harper was dressed up as a flawless bearded lady. The family are known for going all out when it comes to their Halloween outfits – and they always go in a group.Oct 31, 2016 at 9:45am PDTOther years included the family dressing up as Batman characters, including The Riddler, The Joker and Batgirl, as well as Alice in Wonderland the year before that.

Our costumes for the Halloween carnival at the kids' preschool yesterday. But 10/31 will be frighteningly different..! @DavidBurtka came up with both themes/costumes. He's amazing.taylor swiftJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Neil Patrick Harris, Marc Jacobs, Cher? Singer to Throw Star-Studded Baby ShowerThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Patrick Kielty gushes over Tommy Tiernan as popular chat show set to returnLate Late Show host Patrick Kielty expressed his admiration for comedian Tommy Tiernan ahead of the return of his popular chat show Read more ⮕

Doctor's warning over small Halloween sweets that can 'stop kids from breathing'Elizabeth Donner, M.D., a paediatric hospitalist at Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando and a member of the medical advisory board, examined common Halloween sweets for potential choking dangers, yielding very eye-opening results Read more ⮕

Patrick Kielty on part of Tommy Tiernan appearance that was edited outThe new face of The Late Late Show Patrick Kielty has opened up on fellow comedian and Irish television host Tommy Tiernan. Read more ⮕

Double check children’s costumes are safe this HalloweenHalloween is a night of delightfully creepy fun and games for children of all ages, but let's not forget to put safety first. Read more ⮕

3 Halloween Cocktails To Get You In The Spooky Spirit3 Halloween Cocktails To Get You In The Spooky Spirit. 3 Halloween Cocktails To Get You In The Spooky Spirit Read more ⮕