Neighbours on look out after man lay dead at home

Tim O'Sullivan was discovered under a duvet on a bed in the house by two Cork County Council staff in January when they entered the boarded-up property after the local authority received reports of vermin infestation.

Local Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O'Shea said constituents and neighbours who walk through Beecher Street on a regular basis first contacted him to say the property looked very derelict and vacant."I brought the issue to the council at the time and reported it.

He said:"At the moment, we don't have any powers as the local authority to enter a property. I would suggest that if there is being a renewal of powers that the local authorities get more powers to ensure that they can enter our property in the case of environmental concerns. headtopics.com

"I live on the main street and I thought it was terrible because I go walking every little friend. We passed his door every night. I could hardly believe it," she said.Another man who has a business on Beecher Street said neighbours have been checking in on each other since Mr O'Sullivan's remains were found.

In a statement, the Department of Housing said it is a very sad case and the department and the minister would like to express their condolences to the family of the deceased individual. "DHLGH (Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage) initiated a review of the Derelict Sites Act in November 2021 and invited local authorities to make initial submissions on potential improvements to the legislative provisions and the way they are applied. headtopics.com

