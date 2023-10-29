“Negotiating With the BBC Can Be a Frustrating Process”: Michel Roux Jr Severs Ties With Broadcaster

In a statement issued by Roux this morning, the chef said that he will not work with the BBC “for the foreseeable future”.“I love working with the BBC, and am very proud of how we have built up the popularity and success of these two iconic shows.

“It’s not for lack of trying, but sometimes negotiating with the BBC can be a frustrating process, and there are times when I have wondered if the Corporation understands the realities of today’s commercial world” he added.

“The BBC needs to recognise the value of the talent they work with, and also, that whilst we love to be associated with top quality television, we have other professional commitments that are as important to us as programme-making. headtopics.com

