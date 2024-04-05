Nearly 2,000 student beds used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

Nearly 2,000 student beds are being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees in 11 centres across the country. It comes as Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman confirmed there over 3,100 beds that have been acquired for Ukrainian refugees were vacant two weeks ago. The deal was struck between Minister O’Gorman and outgoing Higher Education Minister Simon Harris last year that stated student accommodation beds could only be used to house refugees if they had not been in use for 12 months.
In response to questions from Sinn Féin’s higher education spokesperson Mairead Farrell, Mr O’Gorman said this agreement has worked “extremely well in protecting scarce student accommodation”. READ MORE: Met Eireann 'heatwave' verdict as weather maps show 18C plume could follow Storm Kathleen He added: “The protocol remains under active review by both Departments and adjustments will be made as require
