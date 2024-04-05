Nearly 2,000 student beds used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

Nearly 2,000 student beds are being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees in 11 centres across the country. It comes as Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman confirmed there over 3,100 beds that have been acquired for Ukrainian refugees were vacant two weeks ago. The deal was struck between Minister O’Gorman and outgoing Higher Education Minister Simon Harris last year that stated student accommodation beds could only be used to house refugees if they had not been in use for 12 months.

In response to questions from Sinn Féin’s higher education spokesperson Mairead Farrell, Mr O’Gorman said this agreement has worked “extremely well in protecting scarce student accommodation”. READ MORE: Met Eireann 'heatwave' verdict as weather maps show 18C plume could follow Storm Kathleen He added: “The protocol remains under active review by both Departments and adjustments will be made as require

Student Beds Ukrainian Refugees Accommodation Agreement Review

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nearly 2,000 student beds used to house Ukrainian refugees across IrelandThe deal was struck between Minister O’Gorman and outgoing Higher Education Minister Simon Harris last year that stated student accommodation beds could only be used to house refugees if they had not been in use for 12 months.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Taoiseach hopeful new sites for Ukrainians won't be targeted by protestorsNearly 2,000 beds for Ukrainian refugees are being created in Dublin, Laois, Limerick, Kildare and Cork

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Ireland to consider backing Poland in opposing tariff-free Ukrainian importsExtension of favourable access for Ukrainian goods into EU had been expected following compromise agreement

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Russia launches airstrikes on Ukrainian citiesRussia launched air strikes on Kyiv and the western Ukrainian region of Lviv, officials said, prompting neighbouring Poland's armed forces to activate aircraft to ensure airspace safety near the border.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

People 'more positive' about EU and Ukrainian immigration than othersThe proportion of people who see immigration as one of the top two issues has risen from 3% to 14%

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Housing Ukrainian refugees sees profits soar at Trabolgan Holiday VillageRevenues increased by 145 per cent from €4.09m during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 to €10.03m in 2022

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »