NATO Chief Urges US to Stick with Europe as Alliance Turns 75

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged the United States to stick with Europe as the military alliance turned 75 menaced by an aggressive Russia and the spectre of Donald Trump 's return to power. "I don't believe in America alone, just as I don't believe in Europe alone. I believe in America and Europe together in NATO because we are stronger and safer together," Mr Stoltenberg said at a ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

NATO foreign ministers are meeting for a second day and will mark the signing in Washington on 4 April 1949, of the North Atlantic Treaty that established the transatlantic political and military alliance. NATO began with 12 members from North America and Europe, founded in response to growing fears that the Soviet Union posed a military threat to European democracies. At its heart is the concept of collective defence, the idea that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all, giving US military protection to Western Europ

