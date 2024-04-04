NATO Celebrates 75th Birthday and Prepares for Future Challenges

Today is the 75th birthday of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - NATO. The founding treaty was signed on 4 April 1949, in Washington DC, to bind western Europe, Canada and the United States together in a defensive alliance. A dozen years ago there was much talk about the relevance of NATO; many articles about its apparent loss of purpose, and no shortage of those questioning if it had a future.

Now its leaders are talking about the next 75 years of the alliance, stepping up military spending to levels not seen since the Cold War, and openly planning to counter an expected Russian attack on NATO territory in about five years' time. The transformation has been the result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; quietly at first following the 2014 annexation of Crimea, then rapidly and astonishingly over the past two years, after the attempted full scale invasio

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



rtenews / 🏆 1. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin says Russian forces and ‘systems’ will be placed at Finnish borderRussian leader criticises ‘meaningless’ Nato accession by Finland and Sweden

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

UN calls on EU to avoid ‘double standards’ on Gaza and UkraineKyiv shoots down 31 Russian ballistic and cruise missiles following biggest Russian air attack in weeks

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Vladimir Putin secures six more years as Russian presidentRussian election officials have officially confirmed Vladimir Putin has won a fifth term as president, earning him another six years in power

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Sweden joins Nato and changes the tectonics of European security‘We will defend freedom together with the countries closest to us – both in terms of geography, culture and values’

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Poland sacks Nato-EU battlegroup chief over counter-intelligence issueWarsaw investigates ‘personal security clearance’ of Jaroslaw Gromadzinski after his dismissal as commander of Eurocorps

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin claims Russia will not attack Nato countriesPresident says the idea Russia would attack Poland, Baltic states, Czech Republic is ’just drivel’

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »