NATO Celebrates 75th Birthday and Prepares for Future Challenges

Today is the 75th birthday of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - NATO. The founding treaty was signed on 4 April 1949, in Washington DC, to bind western Europe, Canada and the United States together in a defensive alliance. A dozen years ago there was much talk about the relevance of NATO; many articles about its apparent loss of purpose, and no shortage of those questioning if it had a future.
Now its leaders are talking about the next 75 years of the alliance, stepping up military spending to levels not seen since the Cold War, and openly planning to counter an expected Russian attack on NATO territory in about five years' time. The transformation has been the result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; quietly at first following the 2014 annexation of Crimea, then rapidly and astonishingly over the past two years, after the attempted full scale invasio
