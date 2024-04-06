Nancy Pelosi Urges Biden to Halt Weapons Transfers to Israel

Israel i military sacks two senior officers over killing of aid workers amid breaches of procedure . Nancy Pelosi among Democrats urging Joe Biden to halt weapons transfers to Israel . The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private letters, said Biden’s national security adviser will meet on Monday with family members of some of the estimated 100 hostages who are believed to still be in Gaza .

The letters, to Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisim and Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, come as Biden has deployed CIA Director Bill Burns to Cairo for talks this weekend about the hostage crisis. White House officials said negotiating a pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas to facilitate the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel is the only way to put a temporary ceasefire into effect and boost the flow of badly humanitarian aid into the territory

Nancy Pelosi Joe Biden Weapons Transfers Israel Israeli Military Aid Workers Breaches Of Procedure Hostage Crisis Gaza Palestinian Prisoners Ceasefire Humanitarian Aid

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exclusive interview: Nancy Pelosi on Ireland, standing up to Trump and her love of U2The Democratic stalwart sits down with our US correspondent Marion McKeone for a wide-ranging interview as the presidential election kicks off

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

The Irish Times view on the US and Israel: Biden changes his toneThe US president’s message now seems to be that supporting Israel and supporting Netanyahu are not the same thing, though how he will use his influence remains to be seen

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Taoiseach tells Biden history of Ireland ‘reflected’ in IsraelTaoiseach Leo Varadkar told US President Joe Biden Ireland’s history is “reflected” in Israel’s at his Shamrock Ceremony address.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Netanyahu says Israel will push on with offensive into Rafah despite warning from BidenAllies have urged Netanyahu not to attack Rafah, where more than a million people are sheltering from war

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Former Fine Gael minister urges Biden to confront Varadkar over criticism of IsraelA former Fine Gael minister has called on President Joe Biden to confront Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald over their criticism of Israel. Alan Shatter, a strong supporter of Israel, believes that the Irish government and Sinn Féin have been unfair to the Jewish State since the Hamas attack that killed over 1,200 people. Israel launched a campaign against Gaza following the attack, resulting in at least 30,000 deaths.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Joe Biden must tackle Varadkar over 'unbalanced' criticism of IsraelMr Shatter, who is a strong supporter of Israel, says he believes the Irish government – as well as main opposition party Sinn Féin – have been unfair to the Jewish State since the Hamas October 7 attack that killed more than 1,200 people

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »