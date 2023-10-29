Nadia Forde: A week in my wardrobe

Nadia Forde is an actor, writer and mother with a love of all things fashion and beauty. Travelling a lot with work means her wardrobe is a mix of classic, interchangeable pieces and some vintage treasures thrown in. Here she shares a week in her wardrobe.Every week is very different for me, between the school run, the gym, going to meetings, auditions or being on set, my day-to-day changes regularly. This week is a good insight into what my different outfits look like.
Monday meetings are usually my time to check in on the various projects I’m working on. We got to have one of our meetings in House on Leeson Street today – one of my favourite spots in Dublin city. I love the detailing on this IRO blouse fromand strappy heels (not pictured) from Calvin Klein. When it comes to style, I’m inspired by everything: music, film, art, even Instagram. When dressing a little more polished, it’s important that it feels easy and effortless.
