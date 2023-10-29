Nadia Forde: A week in my wardrobe

Nadia Forde is an actor, writer and mother with a love of all things fashion and beauty. Travelling a lot with work means her wardrobe is a mix of classic, interchangeable pieces and some vintage treasures thrown in. Here she shares a week in her wardrobe.Every week is very different for me, between the school run, the gym, going to meetings, auditions or being on set, my day-to-day changes regularly. This week is a good insight into what my different outfits look like.

Monday meetings are usually my time to check in on the various projects I’m working on. We got to have one of our meetings in House on Leeson Street today – one of my favourite spots in Dublin city. I love the detailing on this IRO blouse fromand strappy heels (not pictured) from Calvin Klein. When it comes to style, I’m inspired by everything: music, film, art, even Instagram. When dressing a little more polished, it’s important that it feels easy and effortless.

Nadia Forde Denies THOSE John Delaney RumoursThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

“Chariots of Fire” Actor Nigel Davenport Dies, Aged 85The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Nanny McPhee actor Raphael Coleman has died aged 25The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies at 54Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as Chandler Bing in the hit US tv comedy 'Friends', has been found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars lead tributes after actor's sudden deathFormer Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice Hosenstein, has led the tributes for Matthew Perry as celebrities react to the Chandler Bing star's sudden death Read more ⮕

Friends actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends,' was found dead at his home, US media reported. He was 54. Read more ⮕