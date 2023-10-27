N3 fully reopens after fatal incident near Blanchardstown

The N3 has fully reopened after a fatal incident near Blanchardstown led to lane closures for several hours.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident which occurred on the N3 at approximately 10.50am. The N3 inbound to Dublin city from Mulhuddart was closed for a number of hours to facilitate an examination of the scene, but had reopened as of Friday evening, gardaí said.

Members of the Garda on the N3 following the fatal incident in Blanchardstown, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins No other details were immediately released. Gardaí were describing it as a “fatal incident”. It is understood it was not a collision. headtopics.com

Dublin Marathon: ‘The last six miles are really hard and then it’s mind over matter’, says 83-year-old runnerThousands of student beds ‘to be funded’Bereaved siblings whose stepfather ‘cut off all income’ are awarded damages‘I lost my job, said goodbye to a 16-year relationship and found my golden ticket to a new life abroad’Guest house owner seeks injunction over use of property for Ukrainians

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Fatal crash on N3 near Blanchardstown leads to road closure and diversionsN3 crash site is being preserved to facilitate examination Read more ⮕

Gardai investigating false 'offensive' WhatsApp messages about female officersThe 'abhorrent' text messages were reportedly sent on garda phones over recent weeks Read more ⮕

Fireworks leaving children with 'serious injuries' every yearFireworks are leaving children with “serious injuries” every year, An Garda Síochána has said. Read more ⮕

Bodybuilder who was high on cocaine when he rammed Garda car jailed for 7 yearsEvan Toomey had admitted he had been “under the influence of cocaine and cannabis at the time, he became paranoid, and he panicked” Read more ⮕

Garda Band costs taxpayer to tune of €3 millionThe troupe's engagements included performances at a Golden Years tea party in Rathcoole and a summer camp in Sligo Read more ⮕

Female Garda members targeted in ‘offensive, malicious’ viral WhatsApp messagesPolicing Authority hears investigation under way to find who compiled, spread messages about colleagues Read more ⮕