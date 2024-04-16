Mystery Creature Washes Up on Beach in East Cork

The carcass of a mystery beached creature in east Cork has been described as "pretty big", but nobody knows what it is yet.

Local couple Brian and Fiona came across the animal and said that they were unable to make out what it was, even suggesting that it was missing its head. One woman who was out walking her dogs when she stumbled upon the large and unidentifiable object described it as "pretty big" and "definitely made of flesh."

Those who came across it said that the unidentified remains appear to be badly decayed with a visible skeleton and tissue and, notably, do not appear to have any dorsal or tail fins characteristic of sharks or whales

