My partner is willing to fight for me after I had an affair – but I don’t know whether to stay or go

I have been with my partner for more than 10 years and we have two young children. We never married and it was only every spoken about as a possibility in very practical and unromantic terms. This never bothered me until now. During the summer I met someone else and fell deeply in love. This person feels the same way but lives abroad and we’ve only met a handful of times. I told my partner about the affair within weeks of it starting, with the intention of leaving the relationship.
However, his reaction shocked me. He was so hurt and upset. I backtracked and decided we should go to therapy together and work on our relationship. We’ve done couples therapy which was useful and addressed some of our past issues, but I can’t stop thinking about the man I had the affair with
