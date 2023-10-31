My Movement: How Fencing Became My Favourite Way To Stay Fit

It’s a very safe sport, the swords aren’t sharp, and you aren’t really trying to stab each other. Fencers score points and win matches when the blunt tip of their sword merely touches their opponent. Each point is registered electronically. We also wear plenty of protective clothing- like the mesh masks, chest protectors, padded vests and gloves.

Personally, I love that moment, when you put on all your gear, put on the mask and plug in your weapon. Then your focus shifts and you transform from: ‘Annemarie, the worker/wife/mother’ to ‘Annemarie, the fencer’. And you only focus on your movement, your opponent and how to win the next point. It’s awesome.I think the sport is sometimes perceived to be exclusive and expensive.

And also chat and laugh with others. After an evening of being active, sweating, chatting and laughing – you will feel SO much better falling into bed. I also enjoy having a goal that I can work towards. This year I would like to compete again in Ireland and also travel to some competitions outside of Ireland.Simply give it a go, don’t be shy! Get in touch with a club nearby and sign up for a beginners course – I promise you, you will love it.

We spend so much time working on our career, caring for our families, sitting in front of our computers and staring at our phones – all while forgetting that we also need to make time for ourselves. Being physically active and taking that “me time” makes me feel good about myself.

