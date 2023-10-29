‘My friends would set me up with someone as a joke’

Tinder is introducing a feature allowing friends and family to recommend profiles to you, but many think it’s just going to be a lot of failed matchmaking.
Tinder Matchmaker allows people to recommend profiles for users without them needing to download the app or create a Tinder account. Users can send an invitation to matchmake 15 times a day, allowing them to swipe through profiles and recommend dates.Henry spoke to a few lovebirds and singletons about whether they think an online matchmaker is the best way to find someone.
One man, who met his girlfriend on Tinder, said dating lives should be kept private from friends and family.“Getting your family or friends involved at the start, it's not for me because it'd be a pretty private person.”A different woman said she wasn’t a fan of Tinder and was “eager to get off it”.“It’s just a casual one or two-day thing and then you’re dropped, or they lose interest. headtopics.com
“I probably could’ve done with some intervention from my mam and dad a couple of times – I wouldn’t have made some bad choices.”Another woman said she is “fussy” with people and wouldn’t trust her friends’ choices.'They could be offended'
Matchmaking expert Fergal Harrington echoed her fears that letting your friends find you someone could have unfortunate consequences. “Say for instance Elaine is looking for someone and her friend Bridie finds her a match,” he explained. headtopics.com
“The match may not be as attractive as to what Elaine feels she could get, so you could be offending people.“You could also be setting her up for a failure if the guy doesn't actually feel the same way about her... if the dates happen and it doesn't work out, who's the fall guy?”