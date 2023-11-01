‘My elderly mum is a good person, but she made my childhood and teenage years as painful as she could’

In the past few years, she realised she doesn’t have a relationship with me and she has been trying to force a level of intimacy we never had. I do have trouble forgiving her because, despite all that has happened in her life, she blames others for her own problems: eg, she says she’s sad because I don’t live close to her, that I don’t want to be her friend and it is all my fault – never hers.

‘We sleep in different rooms, haven’t had sex in four years and we bicker. I’m tempted to start casual dating’‘I just don’t get it, but friends and ex-girlfriends have told me I am dull’She is in therapy, but frequently says the therapist doesn’t understand her. Not sure what to do to help or how to alleviate this guilt feeling, which I know, is part of her manipulation tactic.

In your own situation, it is worth recognising that you can only be manipulated if you buy in to the narrative that you are falling short in your duties in some way. It seems that, in fact, you are the only one who has managed to continue to support her and putting in a personal boundary has allowed you to stay the pace. However, you are suffering too much and your tendency towards self-doubt and self-criticism is resulting in excessive guilt.

Try deliberately choosing an open attitude when you next meet your mother and examine the effect this has on you. You are not responsible for your mother’s happiness, and neither is she responsible for yours. At this stage you are both adults and while you have some duty of care to each other, this needs be to discharged with compassion by both of you. If your mind is less full of frustration, you may be able to see some opportunities that could assist you both.

