'My daughter changed her name to copy a girl at school and it's embarrassing'

A woman has shared her second-hand embarrassment after her daughter changed her name to match the popular girl at school. She explained how her daughter has a "classic name" similar to Anna or Emily - but wanted to stand out in school so changed it to something a little more unique.

But when doing so, she decided to give herself the exact same name as the most popular girl in her school - despite it possibly being a family name. Taking to Reddit, the mum said: "My daughter, 14, has a traditional first name… no wow factor.

"She isn’t unpopular at school, but she isn’t in the popular group either. However, there is a very popular girl at her school who everyone knows because she’s a cheerleader, in student government, wins the talent show every year with her singing, etc. headtopics.com

"She has a very unusual first name, which I suspect might be a family last name somewhere in her genealogy. I’ve literally never heard this name before." The mum went on to explain how her daughter started asking others to refer to her by this name - and even changed her name on social media to it.

"I can’t even imagine what the classmates at school must think, let alone the girl herself," she added. "To me, it comes off as stalkerish and just plain weird. I told my daughter that I understood the desire to have a nickname, but she should choose something else. headtopics.com

"I told her that this name is unique to a classmate and is probably even a family name - and her classmate might believe she’s copying her or even making fun of her. My daughter got extremely upset with me. She says she likes this name and she 'identifies' with it, and I should be more supportive of 'who she is.' My daughter and I have an awesome relationship and I hate that we are fighting about this.

