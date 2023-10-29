My brother was a war photographer who died by suicide. His pictures comfort me

Richard’s motto was ‘you’re only as good as your next photograph’. He was always working and striving to take the ultimate pictureNearly every photograph I have of my brother when we were kids he’s making a rude gesture and covering his face. I’m not sure if it was prophetic that Richard would make a career working behind the lens rather than in front of it. Or maybe I was just his annoying little sister.

He was rarely in the press pack, he would be taking the photograph from a different height or a different angle. His motto was “you’re only as good as your next photograph”. He was always working, always striving to take the ultimate picture.One day in July 2008, my father came into my house at 7am. He had a key, but that was an unusually early time for him to visit. I was in the kitchen with my son who was two and my baby daughter who was seven months.

I remember interviewing the mother of a young woman killed in a road accident. She told me her mind shattered into a million tiny pieces like a big glass ball falling to the ground. At that moment I knew exactly what she meant. headtopics.com

All the while we tried to piece together the incomprehensible news that Richard had taken his own life. It didn’t make sense. He was a 6ft 4 amiable Irishman who could talk his way into and out of every scrape. He was the last man standing at a party.colleague the late Seamus Kelters. He was very interested in how trauma affects journalists having spent a lifetime covering the Troubles and watching colleagues succumb to depression and alcoholism.

His reporter colleagues were a huge source of support. They told us tales of how during sub-zero temperatures in the Pakistan earthquake Richard gave a homeless man his coat. I remember him talking down the fact that when he returned from the trip he had frostbite and ended up with pneumonia. headtopics.com

An example of the photography of Richard Mills: Zahir Khan (84) his wife, 60-year-old Bibi Zorak, in the nomadic Kuchi village of Tajak, near Kandahar in southern Afghanistan. Photograph: Richard Mills/Times Newspapers Ltd

